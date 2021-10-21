Majoy Update: Sword & Magic is released

We are glad to share our majoy update: Sword & Magic. In this update, we remade a lot of contents so the current saved data will not work on the new version. Your old saved data will be deleted automatically. We understand that may be a disaster for players who have already spent hours on the game. We sincerely apologize for that. But please believe us, it is worth trying a brand new adventure.

If you encounter problems and bugs, or if you have any suggestions, please let us know in the community. We appreciate for your feedback. It could be easy to connect with us by join our discord.

Here is the discord link: https://discord.gg/mShNHJ49V8

Remake of Skill System

Each class now has their own skill tree.

Upon Leveling up in dungeon, you will not pick a skill from 3 random ones, but get a skill point instead. Skills can be learned as you like by spending the skill points in the skill tree.

Add a new kind of skills: passive skill, which will take effect as long as you invest skill points on them.

The initial passive effects of all classes are removed.

Remake of Equipment System

Quality Attribute is now added to all equipments. Most of equipments can be forged to increased the quality level.

Add a new current: Dark Dust, which is used for forging the equipments.

Add some new events for you to get Dark Dust.

Archer

Remake some of the skills.

Remove blunt arrow and ice arrow.

Add a new powerful arrow effect: Trauma Arrow, which can deal tons of fixed damage to the enemies.

The fixed damage of Fire Arrow: 3 -> 5. But Fire Arrow cannot be affected by Empowered Shot any more.

Paladin

Now you need to defeat any boss to unlock paladin.

Remake some of his skills.

Add a new stance：Two-Handed- In this turn, your weapon damage is doubled, but cannot enter into Defensive Stance.

Modify Defensive Stance-It can only be interrupted by Two-Handed Stance.

Change the card: Hold the Ground- Your Defensive Stance remains to the next turn.

Remake the damage mechanism of Counter-Attack.

The card- Punishment is removed and replaced by a new card- Two-Handed.

Mage

Remake some of her skills.

Add a new buff: Echo. Magic Missile now has extra effect when your staff is enchanted.

An Elemental Isolated staff now can be enchanted freely, but you cannot gain mana in the state.

Rock Armor effect change：During the existence of this buff, gain mana when being attacked.

Remake the cards：Magic Missile, Amplification, Meditate, Blossom and Elemental Shield.

Bag of Shards

Not provide you equipments and cards to unlock any more.

You can unlock traits of classes by spending dim shards.

Unlock of Class Cards

Change the way to unlock class cards.

Once you unlock the class cards, you would be able to learn more skills in the skill tree.

Others