PAYDAY 2 update for 21 October 2021

PAYDAY 2: Update 213.1 Changelog

Build 7573600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 213.1 Changelog

Update size: 13.9 MB

Hello Heisters

We are all having fun popping balloons and clowning around. We just have a quick little hotfix addressing a few issues in the release and then it's back to the balloons.

Changes

  • Disabeling achievements while playing the event
  • Fixing an issue where the "God mode" buff could be carried over to the normal game mode
  • Fixed a soft lock on the Birth of Sky heist if you are falling from the airplane without a parachute when the "god mode" buff activates
  • Removed a prompt about if players what to play with mutators while playing the event
  • Fixed a visual issue with the anniversary suit while charging the buzzer as Sangres
  • Fixed a visual issue with the anniversary suit during the pistol inspection animation

Keep those helmets flying.

OVERKILL_Tobias

OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.

