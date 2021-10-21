PAYDAY 2: Update 213.1 Changelog

Update 213.1 Changelog
Update size: 13.9 MB
Hello Heisters
We are all having fun popping balloons and clowning around. We just have a quick little hotfix addressing a few issues in the release and then it's back to the balloons.
Changes
- Disabeling achievements while playing the event
- Fixing an issue where the "God mode" buff could be carried over to the normal game mode
- Fixed a soft lock on the Birth of Sky heist if you are falling from the airplane without a parachute when the "god mode" buff activates
- Removed a prompt about if players what to play with mutators while playing the event
- Fixed a visual issue with the anniversary suit while charging the buzzer as Sangres
- Fixed a visual issue with the anniversary suit during the pistol inspection animation
Keep those helmets flying.
OVERKILL_Tobias
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio.
