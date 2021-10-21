Post Season 1 updates #4 & 5 are now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 4 & 5

Fixed bug where Juniper Spear was available for crafting. (Juniper Spear is NPC Weapon only)

Colonists can now able to recover portable equipment that is unreachable.

Fixed bug where colonists would get stuck if there was a storage container on the lower level at the Ship Cargo Containers now have a small blue beam aura to give more clarity.

Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!