Game Update - Game Saves, New Cards and More!

Greetings adventurers!

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for! We just released the save game session feature, allowing you to save checkpoints and pick up where you left off at a later time. We also added two new cards, a new lamp and some improvements for the overall game experience. We hope you enjoy it!

Save game session feature: You can now save a checkpoint at Cleepto’s Bazaar to continue your game later. The host will be presented with the option when entering the bazaar between levels. Launch a saved checkpoint by going to ‘host game’ or ‘skirmish’ and select ‘continue’ to see your available saves. You can store up to three multiplayer checkpoints and three skirmish checkpoints.

New card/lamp: Vortex Lamp - When broken, the vortex lamp drags all creatures towards its center and deals 1 damage. It can be found on levels and as a card in chests.

New card: Regroup - Teleport all of your teammates to your position, no matter where they are on the map.

Game updates:

Save game session feature added (checkpoints)

New card/lamp: Vortex Lamp

New card: Regroup

Added option to choose which adventure to play when using quickplay

Improved randomization of rooms in quickplay. This also makes it easier to find new rooms when encountering an inactive host

Reworked the line-of-sight to solve an issue where the magic wall didn’t work as intended and fixed an issue where enemies were able to attack through walls, etc.

Added an in-game message when a player leaves, joins or gets kicked

General bug fixes

We’re continuing to work on the next adventure and other exciting things, so stay tuned and make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for updates!

Until next time,

The Demeo Team