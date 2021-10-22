Always be there Sword and Fairy 7 Launches Today

The PC standalone game, Sword and Fairy 7 which is the 9th sequel to the series officially launches today!

Sword and Fairy 7 is an action RPG, developed by Softstar Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Its digital version is sold at the price of $29.99, officially unlocks on Oct. 22 2021.

“Sword and Fairy 7” is a whole new story based on the Sword and Fairy world concept with new characters. The game has a bound to its previous episodes, however, it is complete and independent, quite friendly to new players.

This game starts with the story among three clans “Human”, “Deity”, and “Demon”, it brings rich story-lines as well as improves the battle system compared with its previous episodes. Third person real-time action mode is being used to bring the players smooth combat experience.

Sword and Fairy 7 has a deep cooperation with NVIDIA. The game supports NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and Ray Tracing technology. It will bring a better gaming experience to the players.

Other than its previous episodes, this time, real-time fight is adopted, players can enter the battle anytime with no cut scenes, characters can be switched anytime as players wish. Learning various skills and summoning gods for combat are super helpful, given that those skills can be used wisely, you will rock the battle.

Those little cute spirits can be available as the story goes deeper, they can improve the team attribute as well as assist you for better exploration along the journey,

About Sword and Fairy 7

Sword and Fairy series is a smash hit of Chinese standalone RPG. Its first episode was released in 1995, and following with other 8 episodes in succession, helping the series become the icon of Chinese RPG. Sword and Fairy 7 is the 9th sequel to the series, developed by Softstar Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd and based on UE4. Its producer is Yao Zhuangxian who is also known as “Father of Sword and Fairy”.