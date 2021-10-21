Aeon Drive Update: Bug fixes + improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7572562 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello Neo Barcelona visitors!

A new patch just went live featuring bug fixes and general improvements to the UI, menus and gameplay.

Here’s a list of the main changes:

Collectible information (gems, hotdogs, data cubes and number of time capsules used) will now correctly display on the save slot, sector selection and level section.

Tutorial improvements.

Confirmation step when deleting a save slot.

Twitter video replay sharing system re-implemented.

More options: disabling vibration, screenshake and countdown at the start of a level.

Remapping is no longer in playerprefs (this will solve the crashing issues some players were experiencing).

In-game bug fixes: fixed camera boundaries, fixed the bug where sliding and pausing the game would cause the timer to stop.

Thank you for all the support and we hope you continue enjoying your time with Aeon Drive.

For feedback and/or bug reports, feel free to join our Discord.