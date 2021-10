Share · View all patches · Build 7572391 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Are you ready for Halloween this year?

I hope so! Because INFEES will be featuring a monster discount on prices from October 28 to November 1! Even up to -40%!

In-game event runs from October 29 to October 31!

Hurry because time is limited!

See you soon in game!

~GreQu

*The event adds new themed environment elements to the game, such as new sounds or models. This does not affect gameplay in any way.