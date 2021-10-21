v.23920 Update

FIXES:
Important: Probable fix for the multiplayer connection issues ! We apologize again for the inconvenience and hope you guys will be able to connect normally today.
Fixed - Various localisation issues
Fixed - The rogue ! that can sit on the UI after you unlock a new character in Guildmaster
Fixed - Multiplayer error when selling an unequipped item
Fixed - Some immunities on the [spoiler]Sightless Eye[/spoiler] boss
Fixed - Multiplayer desyncs by adding a save point after selecting a perk
Fixed - Multiplayer issue where the host may still get the victory screen even if all character have exhausted
Fixed - Scenario [spoiler]31 Plane of Night[/spoiler] re-unlocking after being blocked if you complete Scenario [spoiler]21 Infernal Throne[/spoiler]
KNOWN ISSUES:
-
The "black screen" issue people are encountering while starting the campaign is due to videos (in this case the intro) not being played properly by older OS versions (typically Windows 7 is not officially supported). We will come up with a fix but a common workaround for now is to delete all video files from this folder : ...\steamapps\common\Gloomhaven\GH_Data\StreamingAssets\Movies
-
Please wait on the start screen for your first run or boot of the game, it can take a long time based on PC specs. We will work on optimizing it
-
Desyncs may occur if 2 characters of the same class are in the roster at the same time in Multiplayer, avoid creating duplicate versions of the same character class while we work on a fix
-
Desyncs may occur if clients join while other players are creating new mercs, try to avoid that while we work on a fix
Changed files in this update