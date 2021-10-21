v.23920 Update

FIXES:

Important: Probable fix for the multiplayer connection issues ! We apologize again for the inconvenience and hope you guys will be able to connect normally today.

Fixed - Various localisation issues

Fixed - The rogue ! that can sit on the UI after you unlock a new character in Guildmaster

Fixed - Multiplayer error when selling an unequipped item

Fixed - Some immunities on the [spoiler]Sightless Eye[/spoiler] boss

Fixed - Multiplayer desyncs by adding a save point after selecting a perk

Fixed - Multiplayer issue where the host may still get the victory screen even if all character have exhausted

Fixed - Scenario [spoiler]31 Plane of Night[/spoiler] re-unlocking after being blocked if you complete Scenario [spoiler]21 Infernal Throne[/spoiler]

KNOWN ISSUES: