Update 687: Bank Tileset and Customization

[previewyoutube=mQdpnQtAEdM;full]Trailer Video[/previewyoutube]

A new tileset! This does not replace any existing tilesets. Based heavily on the designs of old chiseled marble front banks, and located in the middle of downtown, this map serves as a fun mixed range engagement playspace for both teams.

Room Types

Vault: The primary focus of the Bank is moving the heavily tested Vault mechanic from our killhouses and putting it where it was intended to go: into a bank!

The primary focus of the Bank is moving the heavily tested Vault mechanic from our killhouses and putting it where it was intended to go: into a bank! Lobby: The defenders have boarded up the main door, but the attackers can still breach in and storm the window-lined front entrance!

The defenders have boarded up the main door, but the attackers can still breach in and storm the window-lined front entrance! Vents: A new type of entrance, the attackers gain access to exterior vents that allow them to drop into the level. Shoot out the vents from the inside!

A new type of entrance, the attackers gain access to exterior vents that allow them to drop into the level. Shoot out the vents from the inside! Security: A metal detector and timed rotating doors make for unique CQC gameplay space. Pass grenades through the metal detector to clear out this small area before entering!

A metal detector and timed rotating doors make for unique CQC gameplay space. Pass grenades through the metal detector to clear out this small area before entering! Accounting: Close to mid range with lots of different angles, allowing all kinds of different ranged weapons to excel in this space.

Close to mid range with lots of different angles, allowing all kinds of different ranged weapons to excel in this space. Manager: With a window overlooking the adjacent room and an open room design that doesn't have much cover, positioning is key.

With a window overlooking the adjacent room and an open room design that doesn't have much cover, positioning is key. Loans: With nothing between you and the enemy but a sheet of frosted glass, beware the surprise ambush when walking past!

With nothing between you and the enemy but a sheet of frosted glass, beware the surprise ambush when walking past! Hall: Connecting various rooms and usually attached to Loans, it has some of the longest sight lines in bank with sparse cover to deploy ranged traps.

Connecting various rooms and usually attached to Loans, it has some of the longest sight lines in bank with sparse cover to deploy ranged traps. Bathroom: A small hideaway, perfect for a surprise flank or hidden defender; make sure to clear this room!

A small hideaway, perfect for a surprise flank or hidden defender; make sure to clear this room! Teller: An open room connected to Lobby that gives defenders a hiding place to defend from a frontal assault.









What is customization?

Customization is our latest addition to the game, allowing players to change myriad features about their character. The customizations have no impact on your characters in game except for how they look. We are currently including several different base characters, tons of variations on hair styles, accessories, clothes and more. The attackers and defenders are separate characters you can customize individually. For the current iteration of progression, we have initially focused on giving the defenders plenty of items you can earn by using the progression system.

How do I get more items?

Progression is another new system we are adding to the game where you gain unlocks by playing the game and filling out your battle pass. As you gain levels, you will progressively unlock more and more items for you to apply to your characters and increasing the number of different combinations you can make when creating your ideal character look.

How do I get levels in the battle pass?

Simply playing the game. We've implemented a lot of back end work to track many different events in the game and reward various activities, not just shooting at other players. For example you will get assists for flashing in your teammates on attack, or claiming pucks in planning and then executing the plan as marked during the round.

Do we have to pay for items? What about trading?

Currently, there are no microtransactions and there is no store to buy items. You earn all of the items by simply playing the game and gaining XP through playing matches. All items are attached to your account, there's no trading system as everyone gets the same battle pass.

What's planned for the future?

We plan to keep expanding the catalog of items you can earn, and are already working on that. We plan to fill out customization for both teams and in the future, expansions may be made to the customization systems or how you earn items to give you even more options. There are more mechanics we have planned on the roadmap to integrate into the game, and likely these new features will also come with giving players XP towards progression as we continue to expand the game.

Addition of the Battle Pass screen in the menu!

Addition of the Customization screen in the menu!

The multiplayer models are now animated live previews of your team's Customization options. Mix and match together!

Level climb screen added, after each match you will see your progression towards the next level and any unlocks you received. You will also see this screen if when you log back in if you missed it.

The default multiplayer lobby view is now of the defending team.

Pass on visuals of multiplayer screen.

Slight redesign of the main menu to facilitate the introduction of the Battle Pass and Customization screens.

Added UI option to disable multiplayer models from being animated for increased menu performance

Added UI option to disable menu background for increased performance (requires restart)

Added UI option to hide XP events while in-game

Other changes: