About the bug that "Internet game" cannot be done（21.10.2021）

Build 7572113 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 05:46:09 UTC

Thank you for using the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Since the update on October 20, 2021, the phenomenon that "Internet games" cannot be played has occurred in some environments.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

This issue is currently under investigation.

Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding.

We welcome your opinions and bug reports on the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Please send to the dedicated email address (early@rtbs.jp) or the thread of the community hub.