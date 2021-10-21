 Skip to content

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン update for 21 October 2021

About the bug that "Internet game" cannot be done（21.10.2021）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for using the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Since the update on October 20, 2021, the phenomenon that "Internet games" cannot be played has occurred in some environments.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers.

This issue is currently under investigation.

Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding.

We welcome your opinions and bug reports on the Early Access version of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".

Please send to the dedicated email address (early@rtbs.jp) or the thread of the community hub.

Changed depots in yokonotest branch

リアルタイムバトル将棋オンライン Content Depot 1499541
