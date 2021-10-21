v0.19 is live on Windows!

Super Crome v0.19 is out now on Windows!

(Mac version should be out later this week)

Changelog

Updated the player sprite and reduced the player hit box to 1 pixel big

New background art

Revamped player drones ability (max of 2 drones, 1 drone costs a full energy bar)

Increased energy drop rate (1 per enemy) and redid player level progression

Implemented new bullets for all enemies (this update coming to bosses next)

Completely revamped 3 of the green enemies (Flayer, Bat, and Star Burst)

Added the first mid-boss, currently appears halfway through the first level (he's currently pretty simple, I'll probably make some changes to him in the near future)

New wave manager and level progression (should reduce some downtime between waves)

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with player i-frames sometimes getting out of sync causing unfair deaths

Fixed some older enemy movement code so they don't fly off screen and become un-killable

Plus a bunch of other bug fixes and improvements under the hood

It's been over a year since I last updated the game so it feels super good to finally get some new content out there (even I'm just revamping some old work). Thanks to everyone for waiting patiently! I'm hoping to make these updates a more common occurrence.

I've already got the next set of tasks planned out for the next update including a new and improved Buddy boss fight. Buddy is by far my least favorite boss in the game due to his simplistic attacks. I have a pretty big transformation planned for him, but he'll still be the same (mostly) recognizable Buddy!

In the pipeline:

New player shot pattern

Improved explosions

Improved Camera Shake

Update allowing Bosses to use the new bullets

Revamped Buddy boss fight

Twitch

Discord