Shadow Arena update for 21 October 2021

Pearl Abyss X CCP Steam Publisher Sale!

We’re thrilled to announce the start of the Pearl Abyss X CCP Steam Publisher Sale!

Products from Black Desert, Shadow Arena, and EVE Online will be on sale during the event, so make sure not to miss it on Steam and our official website!

To celebrate the first Pearl Abyss X CCP Steam Publisher Sale, we'll be holding a special login event where there's a chance to win a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080.

Please see below for more details.

■ Event Period

  • October 21, 2021 (Thu), after maintenance ~ October 28, 2021 (Thu), before maintenance

■ Event Information

Event 1) All Hero skins 50% off!

  • All Hero skins will be available 50% off during this special discount period. For more details, check out this [link].
  • Please note that the [Hero] Wu-Ju skins are not included in the sale. We apologize for any inconveneince caused.

Event 2) All Hero on the rotation roster for free!

Event 3) Special Login Rewards!

Event 4) Hero Mastery 5x Increase Event!

* This event is available not only the Steam platform, but also to all players who access it through the official website.

Thank you.

