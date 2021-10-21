Share · View all patches · Build 7571819 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

We’re thrilled to announce the start of the Pearl Abyss X CCP Steam Publisher Sale!

Products from Black Desert, Shadow Arena, and EVE Online will be on sale during the event, so make sure not to miss it on Steam and our official website!

To celebrate the first Pearl Abyss X CCP Steam Publisher Sale, we'll be holding a special login event where there's a chance to win a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080.

Please see below for more details.

■ Event Period

October 21, 2021 (Thu), after maintenance ~ October 28, 2021 (Thu), before maintenance

■ Event Information

Event 1) All Hero skins 50% off!

All Hero skins will be available 50% off during this special discount period. For more details, check out this [link].

Please note that the [Hero] Wu-Ju skins are not included in the sale. We apologize for any inconveneince caused.

Event 2) All Hero on the rotation roster for free!

Play all 21 Heroes in Shadow Arena for free in this rotation. For more details about each Hero, check out this [**link**[]](https://shadowarena.pearlabyss.com/en-US/News/Notice/Detail?boardNo=4067&countryType=en-US).

Event 3) Special Login Rewards!

Log in to Shadow Arena every day to get awesome rewards and a chance to win the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080! For more details, check out this [**link**[]](https://shadowarena.pearlabyss.com/en-US/News/Notice/Detail?boardNo=4037&countryType=en-US).

Event 4) Hero Mastery 5x Increase Event!

You’ll get 5 times more Hero Mastery after each game during the event period! For more details, check out this [**link**[]](https://shadowarena.pearlabyss.com/en-US/News/Notice/Detail?boardNo=4037&countryType=en-US).

* This event is available not only the Steam platform, but also to all players who access it through the official website.

Thank you.