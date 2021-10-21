VUP v1.6.0 Release Notes

1. 3D mode - Add the light customization system

You can add multiple direct lights or point lights in VUP, and the coordinate, color and brightness of these lights can be adjusted too.

2. IPhone face tracking has been supported and VFace has been released on App Store.

App Store - VFace For VUP

Note: iPhone face tracking is only applicable to the iPhone that supports Face ID (iPhone X and above). Currently iphone face tracking doesn't support calibration, and parameter adjustment of eyes, eyebrows and mouth.

3. Optimize VFace (Android version), VFace (Android version) already supports facial capture calibration, VFace has been released on Google Play.

Note: If you use VUP v1.6.0 and above version, the old VFace (Android version) will not be available. If necessary, please download and install the latest version of VFace.

Download VFace (Android version)

4. Restore the working mode of "the simultaneous use of facial capture and voice capture."

Namely: Restore the working mode of "the simultaneous use of facial capture and voice capture" to the mode of v1.5.5 and previous versions. That is, when both voice capture and facial capture are enabled, the camera can capture your mouth, and the microphone can also capture your mouth, and the final mouth is a superposition of the two.

5. 2D mode- Props can be attached to the model.

Use the prop function of VUP to put your custom glasses on the Live2D model. Through a setting, the glasses can be attached to the eyes of the model. During face tracking, even if you shake your body, the glasses will still be attached to the eyes, and won't be separated from the model.

YouTube

6. Fix other known bugs.