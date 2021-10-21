Steam Digital Tabletop Fest 2021 - Your Invited to a Board Meeting!

Wouldn't you know it?! Consolation: Board Meeting is a tabletop game, in a virtual world! This means that our game is eligible to participate in the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest 2021 event!

It was very fortunate that this event would land so close to the game's Steam release. However, as this game is constantly being improved- I thought I should update the game for any potential new players that the event brings in (The patch notes will be specified below).

To commemorate this event, there will be scheduled Livestreams over the course of the event this weekend, as well as times to chat, stream, and play with the developer! You can catch them here on Steam, find information on the event in this announcement post, all with more details to come.

For those who have already been enjoying the game, 2 new achievements have been added to the existing 38- to make a total of 40 achievments! Let's see how fast you all can get 'em (And with all the upcoming planned updates, expect those to expand).

As for the update, here are the patch notes:

Fixed minor bugs, such as dying in the Glitch Escape minigame by simply skipping text.

Health and Damage has been patched to work more consistently, and efficiently.

Visuals have been subtly improved in the Glitch Escape minigame.

Step 2 has been made easier to focus. (Thanks once again to YouGotHitByGunner for pointing this out)

Added a singleplayer/practice mode for the 5 current Minigames, so players can get used to or enjoy them without needing to join/start a multiplayer match.

2 new achievements have been added to complement the changes above.

I am looking forward to seeing new and old faces alike throughout this amazing Steam event, and I hope everyone enjoys the update!

I implore everyone to share videos, guides, streams, and clips of their adventures through the Board. Stay tuned for more major and minor updates to this fun innocent party game!

And remember, everybody needs a little Consolation.

(Join the official Discord community to share, and learn more about the game: https://discord.com/invite/5fGZvma )