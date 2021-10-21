 Skip to content

BATTLE STEED : GUNMA update for 21 October 2021

[Patch note] System Fixes and Bug Patches (October 21, 2021 11:00 KST)

This is the BattleSteed development team.

The following items have been added/fixed in this patch.

**

  1. Hitbox related fixes.**
  • The robot's hit detection has been improved.
  • If the attack hits the weak point of the robot, a critical hit will be applied. (As an exception, the ES-37 has no weak point in the design concept of the robot.)

2. Other fixes.

  • Improved the design of the training room.

And some minor bugs have been fixed.

In addition,

We are working on the Steam friend matching feature and ES-37's overall skill rework.

We always appreciate your feedback.

thank you.

