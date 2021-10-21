[Patch note] System Fixes and Bug Patches (October 21, 2021 11:00 KST)

Share · View all patches · Build 7571447 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 02:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This is the BattleSteed development team.

The following items have been added/fixed in this patch.

**

Hitbox related fixes.**

The robot's hit detection has been improved.

If the attack hits the weak point of the robot, a critical hit will be applied. (As an exception, the ES-37 has no weak point in the design concept of the robot.)

2. Other fixes.

Improved the design of the training room.

And some minor bugs have been fixed.

In addition,

We are working on the Steam friend matching feature and ES-37's overall skill rework.

We always appreciate your feedback.

thank you.