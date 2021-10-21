[Patch note] System Fixes and Bug Patches (October 21, 2021 11:00 KST)

This is the BattleSteed development team.
The following items have been added/fixed in this patch.
**
- Hitbox related fixes.**
- The robot's hit detection has been improved.
- If the attack hits the weak point of the robot, a critical hit will be applied. (As an exception, the ES-37 has no weak point in the design concept of the robot.)
2. Other fixes.
- Improved the design of the training room.
And some minor bugs have been fixed.
In addition,
We are working on the Steam friend matching feature and ES-37's overall skill rework.
We always appreciate your feedback.
thank you.
Changed files in this update