Korean Language Update

Korean language is here! I hope this will allow even more people to enjoy the game :D

Also included are a few fixes:

Cards

FIXED Gunner not applying counters properly at 0 Turn Draw.

FIXED Checkmate stacking with itself.

System

Can no longer pause during transitions, it was breaking things.

Game should now work better on high DPI screens.

And with this update, the girls of Quantum have their splash arts :D collect them all in-game.



