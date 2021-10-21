 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Frontier of Fortune update for 21 October 2021

1.1.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7571155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.1.9 update

There was feedback asking for a function to move the world map or zoom in and out of the camera by using the keyboard and mouse, and we implemented those functions.

We also fixed some minor UI bugs.

Thank you for playing the game.

Changed files in this update

Frontier of Fortune Content Depot 1761231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.