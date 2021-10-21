Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.1.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Protectors of the Light,

Not only are we providing you with one update this week, but we’ve got another hotfix update primed and ready!

It’s been great seeing such positive feedback from our v0.1.2 Patch, but we’ve got another update ready that addresses some bugs and crashes we’ve been monitoring for a while now.

We’ve got a full schedule of bug fixes and content coming out so keep your eyes peeled for more updates on what’s to come soon. As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our [Discord](bit.ly/AoD_Discord), as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Archers will now better re-target enemies if their initial target is killed by another player unit.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where all player housing buildings could be affected by the Storehouse and provided increased gold payout.

Fixed a typo in the Audio Settings, changed “Cinematic Volume” to “Dialogue Volume”.

Fixed an issue where certain analytics events wouldn’t fire correctly for players who have opted into gameplay analytics.

Crashes

Fixed an issue where fire particle effects would in certain circumstances cause the game to crash.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our [Discord server](bit.ly/AoD_Discord) in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Discord - Join our [official Discord server](bit.ly/AoD_Discord)

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view here. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server [here](bit.ly/AoD_Discord)!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand/