Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.6

Changelog 1.0.6

ADDED: Setting for capping FPS to 30, 60, 90, or 120. Apparently the uncapped game was trying to eat all the GPU resources, so now people can fine tune the game so their GPU’s don’t work so hard

ADDED: Pocket plantipedia with minimal information that can be accessed by individual buns and doesn’t pause the game… especially helpful during co-op play

ADDED: Emote selection menu

Emotes are no longer cycled through using z/c keys on keyboard or left/right d-pad on controller

Menu drops down similarly to the appearance menu and does not pause the game

Menu shows previous and next emotes in addition to currently selected

Pressing the accept / confirm / select button while in the menu will allow the bun to do the currently selected emote

Pressing the back button will close the menu without doing the emote

CHANGED: Input controls map in main menu updated to reflect new pocket plantipedia and emote changes

CHANGED: Soil quality degrades 50% slower

FIXED BUG: Pressing the back button on controller to hide the bun appearance menu causes the bun to do the sprint action immediately after the menu closes

FIXED BUG: Buns able to repot plants through greenhouse walls

FIXED BUG: Bun can get stuck near bridge between the shore and the river

FIXED BUG: Buns not blinking… their poor dry eyes!

FIXED BUG: When near but facing away from a sprinkler, the prompt switches to be the incorrect one and the interact button doesn't work