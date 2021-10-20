 Skip to content

Zen World update for 20 October 2021

Server maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Due to the statistics server maintenance on October 21, leaderboards and daily challenges won't be available from 19:00 to 20:30 UTC.

Please note that if you start playing a level before that time and do not finish before 19:00, your score would not be saved. That includes daily challenge scores.

In case that happened and you really want to submit a score, you can try waiting until the maintenance is finished without closing the "sending the score" window. It should be sent and saved as usual automatically after the maintenance is done.

We are sorry for the inconvenience.

