 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Subverse update for 20 October 2021

Elaisha Release Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7570089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Subverse fans - this is Tibor again.

Yes, I know this is my second post today, but I have some very good news!

Thank you very much for your support and patience, and Elaisha's content block is now released!

We will now move right away into the development of the next block.

Also, there will be a" Known Issue" post made soon. Since the software is still in Early Access, we would greatly appreciate if you could report any bugs or issues and give your honest feedback in the appropriate channels of our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/zUgDe3B

Thanks again for supporting Subverse!

Best regards,

Tibor

Changed files in this update

Subverse Content Depot 1034141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.