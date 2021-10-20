Elaisha Release Announcement

Hello, Subverse fans - this is Tibor again.

Yes, I know this is my second post today, but I have some very good news!

Thank you very much for your support and patience, and Elaisha's content block is now released!

We will now move right away into the development of the next block.

Also, there will be a" Known Issue" post made soon. Since the software is still in Early Access, we would greatly appreciate if you could report any bugs or issues and give your honest feedback in the appropriate channels of our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/zUgDe3B

Thanks again for supporting Subverse!

Best regards,

Tibor