Renegade Tabletop Tools System update for 20 October 2021

Renegade Tabletop Tools REBORN!

Share · View all patches · Build 7570080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!,

This is a heads up that I just overhauled the entire Renegade Tabletop Tools program, an application made by Corrosive Studios available on Steam.

It's been upgraded to have it's own GUI and combined both tools into one executable. The file size has gone up, but it is much more user friendly and a lot more streamlined.

You can find the update news here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/760970/announcements/detail/3050618730207536617

The upgrade is free for everyone who already owned it and the legacy versions are also still available for those who prefer them.

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Renegade Tabletop Tools System Content Depot 760971
  • Loading history…
