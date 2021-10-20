Captilight + Path of Kami Demo coming to MEGAMIGS!!

MEGAMIGS Exhibition

Hi everyone! We're super excited to announce we'll be showcasing at MEGAMIGS for the first time this year!! Stop by our virtual booth and say hi to the team, we'd love to chat!

About the event:

MEGAMIGS is an event dedicated to the video game industry. Whether you are a developer or a player, come and learn more about the local and international video game industry. The largest B2B2C event in Canada, MEGAMIGS brings together hundreds of video game creators from around the world each year! Come meet thousands of visitors.

MEGAMIGS is Canada’s event where discovery, exchange and outreach meet.

We look forward to see you!