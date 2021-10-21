🔥 FULL GAME NOW AVAILABLE! 🔥

The long awaited day of launch has finally arrived! The definitive version of The Black Heart is ready on Steam to download and start killing 💀

And in the mid time, check out the amazing launch trailer created by Andrés Borghi, and discover the incredible story behind this ambitious project:

As you can see in the video, besides Shar-makai’s chapter 6 from the Story Mode, THE PRINCE JANOS HAS ENTERED THE ARENA! Can you find him? Defeat him? And eventually control him?

The game now includes new songs and all the music has been remastered by audio specialist David Levill. You can listen to the full soundtrack in this new official DLC, which includes the work of Andrés and great guests Pablo Borghi, Miguel Borzi y Natacha Nocetti:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1786650/The_Black_Heart_Soundtrack/

We added over 30 unlockable palettes, most of them url=[]created by our lovely community ♥️

The new stage “The Pantheon”, the place where the king’s murder took place, which was only seen in the cinematics, is now available in-game:

Speaking of cinematics, now you can rewatch them from the new gallery mode as you progress through the Story Mode:

Lots of other features, fixes and improvements have been made for this new version1.4. You can check the entire list below 👇

It’s time now… Time to continue fighting in the search for The Black Heart 🖤

Thank you for your support. Enjoy!

Tobías and Andrés

Full list of chances and improvements from new version 1.4: