10/20 Patch Notes

10/20 (1.02c)

Changes

AESTHIR

+Grab animation has been aesthetically touched up and also the hitbox has been changed to match the animation, this is a decent buff by proxy

+Charge special has been reworked to remain a long range command grab but have less end lag and look prettier, the hitbox is a tiny bit less disjointed and a tiny bit larger, 46a has slightly less knockback in order to make it easier to link moves into, 46b slightly send the enemy towards you for the same reason, and 46c is unchanged

REX

+Parry has been reworked to include more counterplay while still trying to make Rex feel fun, so the goal is to make the matchup more fun for both players. Parry A transitions into a vulnerable forward dash that can cross up. Parry B cancels into a similar back dash. Parry C has no transition animation because it's already so slow. Parry D is now kind of a new move, it uses the j2c animation to create a multi hit corner carry beyblade move that rises into the air on hit and was adjusted to just look and feel as sick as possible

SERI

+j5b now does 12 up from 6

+trial 7 and 9 had to be redone as a result of this

BRENTLEY

+236A can now link into aerials due to having decreased horizontal knockback

LUCEY

+214abc have been reworked. A now goes forwards and this naturally leads to some wild new tech where for example the buffered input for 214 can actually be used twice if you tap A two times over the heads of enemies. 214B and C go farther back giving lucey more wall snap distances in the corner. As always they can rekka into the same button which means lucey can now approach forward with a rapid j.A

ICHIRO

+Tornado now properly causes knockdown when launching enemies

HAROLD

+J2c is now very slightly faster falling.

DR. DESINKE

+236a's throw animation is now the same speed as 236b