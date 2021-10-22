DUSK '82: ULTIMATE EDITION OUT NOW

YouTube

Finally, the biggest release of the year has landed on Steam...

### DUSK '82: ULTIMATE EDITION



FEATURING

A 30 level campaign that serves as a prequel to DUSK

Included chiptune DUSK soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult

Built in Level Editor + Steam Workshop Support

Full controller support in game and editor

Achievements, badges and trading cards (If Valve approves them)

Two bonus ASCII games for free (seriously)

RTX, DLSS and FSR support (not seriously)

We've even already put some goodies on the workshop for you!

Such as an "EGA" version with sprites by Fallen Aces artist Trey Powell.

And of course a "spooky" DUSK-O-Ween map + sprite pack to celebrate the season.

All joking aside, what started as a fun little side project for David that we used as an April Fool's joke, has turned into a fully featured game that you can't help but love. We can't wait for you to play it and can't wait to see what kind of ridiculous things you make with the level editor. ːbigjohnː GLHF.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1465510/Dusk_82/