Post Season 1 update #3 is now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 3

Humanzee Tree visual style changed/improved to fit better into overall map look.

Performance Improvement: Slightly improved GPU performance.

Fixed bug in an expert mode where pixelate did not work properly.

Fixed bug where item outline would not properly fade out if the item is indoors.

Fixed bug where Critter Home outline would not fade if the game is paused.

Fixed bug where decals would not properly update while the game is paused.

Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!