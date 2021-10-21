Cross-platform update & News



### Hi everyone,



Thanks for your good reviews of the game. They're very important to us!

We decided not only to fix some bugs but also to update the game itself.

- Mac and Linux support

We want Horny Girls to be available for as many people as possible! So now you will be able to play it on any OS.

- UI update

Since we added support for Mac and Linux, it would be cool to update something for everyone else! So we decided to refresh UI for the game!

And we also have news! We started our third project: Horny warp!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1539160/Horny_Warp

If you are interested in it you can also support us on Patreon! We will post arts, animations, and test builds there!