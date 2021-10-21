Cross-platform update & News

### Hi everyone,
Thanks for your good reviews of the game. They're very important to us!
We decided not only to fix some bugs but also to update the game itself.
In this update we added:
- Mac and Linux support
We want Horny Girls to be available for as many people as possible! So now you will be able to play it on any OS.
- UI update
Since we added support for Mac and Linux, it would be cool to update something for everyone else! So we decided to refresh UI for the game!
We hope that our update will improve your experience of the game and bring you as much joy as possible.
And we also have news! We started our third project: Horny warp!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1539160/Horny_Warp
Changed files in this update