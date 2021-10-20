 Skip to content

Sinister Halloween update for 20 October 2021

OCTOBER UPDATE RELEASED [v1.2.8]

Build 7569021

Patchnotes via Steam Community



NEW FEATURES AND IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDES...

  • HALLOWEEN PARTY PACK COSTUME DLC





BUGFIXES...

  • Steam Achievement Bugs
  • Forest Bugs

Sinister Halloween is 50% OFF RIGHT NOW.

Free Sinister Halloween Oculus Go Experience Released.



Oculus Go Trailer

This experience was created a while ago just before Oculus support for the Go ended.

You can still download the experience over at side quest and enjoy for free! Link below...

https://sidequestvr.com/app/5548/sinister-halloween-oculus-go



Jack-o-lantern Art Contest submissions now open.

Create pumpkin art and we will convert them into a real Jack-o-lanterns in game.

Prizes to be awarded to all who participate.

We look forward to all your scary, funny, witty, loving and weird jack o lantern art.



Don't forget to grab the Asylum DLC below this halloween.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1453070/Sinister_Halloween__Asylum_DLC/

Halloween is just around the corner. Updates keep coming. We continue with improvements and adding new content. Enjoy!

If you enjoyed the game and want to support more content in the future please make a quick REVIEW.

Changed files in this update

