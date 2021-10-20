Lacuna 1.2.1 Out Now!

Agents!

the last update isn't too long ago, but we're still making improvements and adding new languages - which is awesome - we want to thank you all again for your support. Here's what changed in a nutshell.

Added Traditional Chinese

Main character no longer jitters while running

Fixed a bug where quality settings would not be applied consistently

Improved drop shows in all UI

Many small changes, improvements & bug fixes

And for all those who are still thinking about diving into the world of Lacuna, we teamed up with another Noir detective:

We hope you enjoy this update. Let us know if you have any other wishes or problems to report, we read everything on this forum and every single review!

All the best,

Everyone at DigiTales & Assemble <3