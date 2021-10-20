Thank you all and what's coming next!

First of all, thanks to everyone who got the game! You rock!!

This was an incredible launch for Pine, and the game is already a big success for us.

🦟🔨 We are working hard on fixing bugs and trying to make sure everyone has the best experience. Yesterday we published the first bug-fix build, and the next bug-fix was just launched! If you find an issue, get in touch via forums or Discord.

What's next for the game?

This is what's coming to the game in the coming weeks:

We're going to be launching free levels from a new theme, "Operation Omega", throughout the coming weeks, starting with room #1 on Thursday (Oct 28th).

Adding many new assets to the room editor, and they will be available this week.

Room editor tutorial video is coming.

More languages starting with German and French .

Adding controller support. So you can play from your couch or with your new Steam Deck ;)

-Pine team <3