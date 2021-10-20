Patch 0.81 is here!

Patch 0.81 is live!

Brave warriors,

Now that the grand fusion is behind us, and the results shared by you, our community were great, we are happy to release patch 0.81 with improved game balance, fixed desyncs, bug fixes, and more...

Patch Notes:

Gameplay

You can now drop in rank in the leaderboard.

Reduced House level 2 experience needed from 400 to 200.

Doubled the Glory Coins rewards per kill in the arena for all game modes.

Made House Sigils to unlock at House level 1, Banner Paintings & Banner Bases to unlock at House level 2, and Crowd Ammo & Toilet to unlock at House level 3.

Improved the bots attribute spread after picking their weapon.

Added a warning dialog if a player is trying to enter a Boss Battle under Impossible difficulty.

Changed rank rewards in the Leaderboard to be: Ranks 1-10 Ranks 11-19 Ranks 20-29 Ranks 30-44 Ranks 45-59 Ranks 60-75 Ranks 76-91 Ranks 92+



Bugs & Fixes

Fixed various desync errors in battles.

Fixed an issue where killing Dead Ned while your partner was under Hypnotized skill would result in a desync.

Fixed an issue where two players could not have the same SteamID.

Fixed an issue where Gimme Some Sugar skill would not work while standing on a trap.

Fixed an issue where the house music would play in the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue where exploding chickens in the arena would result in a desync.

Fixed an issue where trap would not disappear in battles.

Fixed an issue where purchasing cosmetic in the shop would not keep it after 1 battle.

Graphics

Switched between Banner Paintings and Banner Bases in the shop tabs window.

Fixed a graphic issue where refresh quest would show a small black screen.

Implemented a new Cosmetic Tier Level Up screen.

Added Equip section in the Cosmetic Tier Level Up screen.

All cosmetics now have names.

Boots will no longer disappear when adding Special Cosmetics in the warrior window.

Fixed an issue where the Battle Pass Screen would be hidden by the tutorial screen.

Added the option to change the Monitor Refresh Rate in the Options screen.

Made locked cosmetic buttons darker.

Fixed issue where the edit house panel would hide the leaderboard.

Added cooldown tooltip to the Daily Rewards section.

Removed "+Bonus 0" text in the Tiny Pack.

Added indicator in the Daily Quest to show when you can claim your rewards.

When purchasing a new item, your selected purchase will remain active in the preview window.

Fixed an issue where The Cliff avatar in battle would be very very tiny.

Fixed issue where the cosmetic preview would show the tier cosmetic reward in the house panel.

Fixed Nightmare Zone Banner Base image when purchasing.

When purchasing Currency Packs, you will now see the initial amount without the bonus and the bonus follows in the bottom part.

Fixed a typo with Trick or Treat Banner Base.

Fixed an issue where the Leaderboard tooltip would show in blank spaces.

Stay safe brave warriors!

As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:

Official Discord server

Steam forums

Facebook

Twitter