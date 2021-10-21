 Skip to content

Rise of Humanity update for 21 October 2021

Streaming the newly launched game LIVE for the first time!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Saviours of Humanity,

The wait is finally over! Rise of Humanity is launching today at 10am PDT / 7pm CET in Early Access! It will be part of the Steam Digital Tabletop Festival and will have a 10% discount for the release week.

To celebrate this joyous occasion, we'll be streaming the game LIVE for the very first time on Steam.

Join us at 10am PDT / 7pm CET today to watch us play the game, ask us anything & see if we can make it through the horde of deadly robots!

See you soon!

Changed files in this update

Rise of Humanity Release Depot Depot 1048531
  • Loading history…
Rise of Humanity Beta Depot Depot 1048532
  • Loading history…
