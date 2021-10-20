Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.1

This update was from all the feedback I gathered and my goal is to improve the gameplay and player experience as much as possible. A lot of players mentioned how hard the game is so I made a few changes.
NEW FEATURES
-The last three enemies will always try to move to the player
-Added a music volume slider
-If you don't use the pistol for 5 seconds, the player automatically drops it
CHANGES
-The grappling hook now "pulls" the player more, allowing faster travelling speeds
-Increased the level bounds on the: factory, city , station, line of sight and colony levels
-Removed pistol recoil
-Removed the inspect animation when picking up a pistol
-Enemy shooters no longer dodge on easy difficulty , and dodge less on normal difficulty
-Enemy shooters shoot less often on easy and normal difficulty
-Enemy shooters are less accurate on lower difficulties
-Enemy shooters have less ammunition on lower difficulties
-Slightly adjusted the tutorial's level layout and made it easier
-The FOV slider has been adjusted
-Removed the shooter enemy from the "helicopter hopping" level
-Added a few enemies on the "the floor is lava" level
-Normal enemies move slower on lower difficulties
-Shield enemies move slower on lower difficulties
-Replaced the rifle enemy with a pistol enemy in the "station" level
BUG FIXES
-Fixed a bug where sometimes when the level was completed the level complete screen didn't show up
-Fixed a bug where picking up a gun while aiming the basketball didn't stop the player from aiming the ball
-Fixed a bug where if you slide and then use a jump pad you get the wrong boost amount and direction
-Fixed a bug where fps dropped significantly when viewing the leaderboards
-Fixed a bug where enemies with guns just stood there and did not shoot
-Fixed a bug that cased the camera landing animation to still play even if disable camera shaking was turned off
Changed files in this update