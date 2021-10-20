Grapple Hoops Update v1.0.1

This update was from all the feedback I gathered and my goal is to improve the gameplay and player experience as much as possible. A lot of players mentioned how hard the game is so I made a few changes.

NEW FEATURES

-The last three enemies will always try to move to the player

-Added a music volume slider

-If you don't use the pistol for 5 seconds, the player automatically drops it

CHANGES

-The grappling hook now "pulls" the player more, allowing faster travelling speeds

-Increased the level bounds on the: factory, city , station, line of sight and colony levels

-Removed pistol recoil

-Removed the inspect animation when picking up a pistol

-Enemy shooters no longer dodge on easy difficulty , and dodge less on normal difficulty

-Enemy shooters shoot less often on easy and normal difficulty

-Enemy shooters are less accurate on lower difficulties

-Enemy shooters have less ammunition on lower difficulties

-Slightly adjusted the tutorial's level layout and made it easier

-The FOV slider has been adjusted

-Removed the shooter enemy from the "helicopter hopping" level

-Added a few enemies on the "the floor is lava" level

-Normal enemies move slower on lower difficulties

-Shield enemies move slower on lower difficulties

-Replaced the rifle enemy with a pistol enemy in the "station" level

BUG FIXES

-Fixed a bug where sometimes when the level was completed the level complete screen didn't show up

-Fixed a bug where picking up a gun while aiming the basketball didn't stop the player from aiming the ball

-Fixed a bug where if you slide and then use a jump pad you get the wrong boost amount and direction

-Fixed a bug where fps dropped significantly when viewing the leaderboards

-Fixed a bug where enemies with guns just stood there and did not shoot

-Fixed a bug that cased the camera landing animation to still play even if disable camera shaking was turned off