Hey there people! Cody here.

Apparently just like the Red October, we activated our caterpillar a while back and went silent out of everyone's sonars.

Ok not the best analogy for a game like Lorenzo, long story short, we are back with a quick and secondary update; just small things that you'll figure out by yourself with a quick game :)

Yes, the hard AI isn't here yet and this hunts my nights but, I'm confident we'll get it done before Half-Life 3 publication!

Cody