-Added new scroll vendor ( experience scrolls).

-Added scrolls to the lootlist.

-Added the berries to have the right kind when eating them.

-Added cull distance of 250,000 to the tree (until billboarding).

-Added no build zones to starting spawners.

-Added drinkable water to the new map.

-Added Barbarian profession (2h Axes).

-Added Templar profession (2h Swords).

-Added Warlord profession (2h Maces).

-Added Reaper profession (PoleArms).

-Added Profession level books for all four new professions.

-Added new level lock requirements based on new professions and new items.

-Fixed the scroll bar in the UI_character.

-Fixed chain bridge not having collision.

-Fixed BP_Item Physics to Stop after 3 Seconds.

-Fixed going through portal and coming back with a black screen.

-Fixed decals showing up on player mesh.

-Fixed door making sounds after being closed if you spam open close.

-Fixed climb on top animation issues.

-Fixed player walkable angle back to 44 degrees.

-Fixed climbing fall grab playing idle animation before grabbing should just grab now.

-Fixed weird animation bug when getting to top of a wall.

-Fixed player attributes not displaying/calculating properly.

-Fixed up summons names being cut off.

-Fixed up AI names for different creatures.

-Fixed boar creature not doing damage to player.

-Fixed issue where you couldn't click respawn after death.

-Switched deers in the human areas for boars.

-Updated Enemy Hit Boxes and Capsule Components.

-Updated Enemies to Return based on Distance from Spawn.

-Updated All Foliage to Give Experience and Update Quests.

-Updated Health, Experience and Loot for All Trees.

-Updated Foliage to Use Mining and Woodcutting Damage.

-Updated Usable Item UM Trace to Extend Range based on Attack Range.

-Updated Buildings to Decay when Outside Claimed Area.

-Updated Spawn Points to be Blocked by Owned Land Claim.

-Updated State Widget Location.

-Updated State Widget UI.

-Updated Trees to Fall Down when Harvested.

-Adjusted crit damage(5% per point) and crit chance(1% per point) attribute values.

-Gives two attribute points per level for more build diversity.

-Created no climb zones.

-Made all professions lock out at level 20.