-Added new scroll vendor ( experience scrolls).
-Added scrolls to the lootlist.
-Added the berries to have the right kind when eating them.
-Added cull distance of 250,000 to the tree (until billboarding).
-Added no build zones to starting spawners.
-Added drinkable water to the new map.
-Added Barbarian profession (2h Axes).
-Added Templar profession (2h Swords).
-Added Warlord profession (2h Maces).
-Added Reaper profession (PoleArms).
-Added Profession level books for all four new professions.
-Added new level lock requirements based on new professions and new items.
-Fixed the scroll bar in the UI_character.
-Fixed chain bridge not having collision.
-Fixed BP_Item Physics to Stop after 3 Seconds.
-Fixed going through portal and coming back with a black screen.
-Fixed decals showing up on player mesh.
-Fixed door making sounds after being closed if you spam open close.
-Fixed climb on top animation issues.
-Fixed player walkable angle back to 44 degrees.
-Fixed climbing fall grab playing idle animation before grabbing should just grab now.
-Fixed weird animation bug when getting to top of a wall.
-Fixed player attributes not displaying/calculating properly.
-Fixed up summons names being cut off.
-Fixed up AI names for different creatures.
-Fixed boar creature not doing damage to player.
-Fixed issue where you couldn't click respawn after death.
-Switched deers in the human areas for boars.
-Updated Enemy Hit Boxes and Capsule Components.
-Updated Enemies to Return based on Distance from Spawn.
-Updated All Foliage to Give Experience and Update Quests.
-Updated Health, Experience and Loot for All Trees.
-Updated Foliage to Use Mining and Woodcutting Damage.
-Updated Usable Item UM Trace to Extend Range based on Attack Range.
-Updated Buildings to Decay when Outside Claimed Area.
-Updated Spawn Points to be Blocked by Owned Land Claim.
-Updated State Widget Location.
-Updated State Widget UI.
-Updated Trees to Fall Down when Harvested.
-Adjusted crit damage(5% per point) and crit chance(1% per point) attribute values.
-Gives two attribute points per level for more build diversity.
-Created no climb zones.
-Made all professions lock out at level 20.
Changed files in this update