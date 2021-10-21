Quality of Life Update and Hallowed Nights Returns!



Hey Everybody,

Today we have a pretty great QOL update, Hallowed Nights returns, and some new spooooky skins.

As we've mentioned before, we had different plans for this month, but we needed to move things around a bit and so we rescheduled that for next month and added a bonus QOL update in its place!

Server admins and local hosts can now pause the game.

Chat now has a history of the last 100 messages and persists between the character select screen, forest, and caves.

Added profanity filtering. This can be disablled in the options menu or configured in your Steam Community Content Preferences.

All creatures can now be affected by buffs

The Bee Queen Crown, Bone Armor, Bone Helm, Shadow Thurible, and Spiderhat can now be deconstructed.

Growth Formula Starter and Composting Bin now require an Alchemy Engine to prototype.

Reduced the ingredients for crafting the Premier Gardeneer Hat and Moon Rock Walls

Improved the Pick/Axe's durability and damage.

Moongleams and Infused Moon Shards now take longer to spoil.

Mouse and Keyboard actions can now be unbound in the controls option menu.

Bug Fix Highlights!

Fixed a bug causing mods between the server and client to desync when starting a server with a poor connection to steam.

Fixed a bug where Wigfrid would gain inspiration twice when using ranged attacks

Wigfrid now properly calculates inspiration based on the actual damage done. This means buffs, debuffs, and electric damage now affect her inspiration gain. The target's buffs and protective states, like a hiding Slurtle, will also affect her inspiration gain. Note: The inspiration gain rate has been adjusted to account for her natural +25% damage multiplier.

Fixed a save/load issue with the Fire Staff and Ice Staff projectiles.

Fixed a bug where the Winged Sail would not save/load its state when built on land.

Fixed a bug where spiderdens on boats could grow again if you removed den decorations from them.

Fixed the character stuttering while hopping on or off a boat while lag compensation is enabled.

Fixed a movement speed bug when amphibious creatures are in the water and fail to jump onto a boat.

Fixed a bug allowing the wardrobe to reskin your character to other characters skins.

Slow-Down Rounds now work on phase 2 of the Celestial Champion.

Fixed a bug causing retargeting (while holding F) to not take into account whether the creature is dead.

Fixed a crash when dying from the Celestial Altar by hammering it during a moonstorm.

Fixed a bug causing Skitter Squids to go invisible when thawing out from being frozen in the water.

You can find the much larger set of patch notes on the official forums here.

Hallowed Nights Returns!

Players can once again discover tricks and treats around The Constant. Fill your candy bag to the brim and satisfy your sweet tooth with all sorts of sugary seasonal treats! The event remains largely the same as last year although we did add a treat or two.

Free spooky costumes are also available for a limited time, so enjoy them before the event ends and they go back from whence they came!

That's not all. During Hallowed Nights, logging in for the first time will earn you "The Trick or Treat Chest" containing one of 18 heirloom costume sets. More Trick or Treat Chests can be earned by using the Trade-Inn with a significantly increased chance for elegant items.

A new set of Survivors has had costumes added to the Costume Collection. The Survivors Costume Chest, Part II ($9.99usd/16 RMB).

New Streaming Drops!

We are adding the "Monstrous Horror" skin to the Nautical Collection. For more information on streaming drops and how to get them, check out the post here.

And finally

As we head towards the holidays, we have our seasonal events coming up. We also have a super-secret project that we have been super careful not to leak that we absolutely cannot reveal at the moment. We will also be doing another Costume and Art submission event later this month. In addition to that, the team is well on their way toward the Wolfgang refresh for December along with the usual Winter Festivities.

Now it's time to share my usual vague teaser for the next update. Sorry to be so cryptic this time, but who knows, maybe you can figure it out!

[spoiler] [/spoiler]