Update 4.1 Winter Park Resort

Hey, bigfoot hunters!
Recently, we have been actively working on adding new content to the game, among which there are several game mechanics as well as a new game location, Winter park resort!
Winter Park Resort
This map is larger than Redwood and give you more space to adventure with your friends.
Modular architecture
All buildings are now made using a modular system. This will help quickly create new homes for the next map.
Game mechanics:
Zipline.
Players can now quickly navigate the map using a zipline, but be careful, Bigfoots can break anything!
Stonehenge.
The ancient Stonehenge building has appeared on the map! Rumor has it that it can be used to revive teammates who have fallen in battle. To do this, you just need to find 4 totems and bring a friend to the altar.
Collecting Evidence.
With the new update, players will be able to finish the game without killing the Bigfoot by collecting enough evidence of its existence! Bigfoot! Prevent players from doing this!
Added:
- New random event - avalanche
- Elk
- Boar
- The effect of traces from bullets in the air
- During the invite, only those friends who are online are now displayed
- New door destruction
- New item - photo camera
- Guns on backpack
Fixed:
- Bugs with opening doors
- After saving, the passwords from the safes disappeared from the sheets
- Saving the state of the integrity of the towers
Changed:
- More stamina for hunter sprint
