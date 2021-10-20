Long Tail - Technical Update #1

Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the new version of Long Tail is live!

It's a small technical update that addresses the following issues:

game starting with muted music/sounds

removed screen shake when undoing a move

The next minor update will be released soon. Stay tuned!

Many thanks for all your feedback. It is very valuable for me since it is my first commercially released game. I will do my best with further improvements to make it even better :)

Best regards,

Kamil