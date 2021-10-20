 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Long Tail update for 20 October 2021

Long Tail - Technical Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 7568132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the new version of Long Tail is live!

It's a small technical update that addresses the following issues:

  • game starting with muted music/sounds
  • removed screen shake when undoing a move

The next minor update will be released soon. Stay tuned!

Many thanks for all your feedback. It is very valuable for me since it is my first commercially released game. I will do my best with further improvements to make it even better :)

Best regards,

Kamil

Changed files in this update

Long Tail Content Depot 1678101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.