Frozenheim Hotfix 0.4.1

Northernfolk!

Thank you for your continued support of Frozenheim. We're very glad to see that you're enjoying the recent 0.4.0 Content Update and having the Drengir on your side. It's just the right time for another technical patch.

We've made some improvements that should improve your general experience with the game. Please keep the feedback coming - the best to voice your suggestions is to speak up in our Discord Server in the dedicated... Feedbackheim channel.

Hotfix 0.4.1 changelog:

[F] - feature ; [B] - bugfix

[F] Multiplayer save game system

** Fix fortifications blocking wave spawn

[B] Improvements for team banner selection

[B] Fix endurance technology unlocked after load

[B] Fix for scout canceling movement after skill

[B] Add “Blinding Dust” skill to Dyrrun

[B] Marketplace now shows accurate exchange values

[B] Multiple fixes for custom and multiplayer game panel

[B] Fix interaction with wolf dens and bear caves in multiplayer

[B] Fix for interactables visibility jittering

[B] Fixes for food consumption calculations

[B] Fix for unit calculation after “Refill”

[B] Improvements for Dyrrun animations

[B] Fix loading of Warehouse banners

[B] Fix health bar blocking player selection

[B] Fix camera limits in photomode

This is it for today! Fight well, and may Odin protect you!

[b]Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange**