1.1.1 Update

Ho, dear people of Kaigrad!

Despite our long and frightening silence, we are still making our great work on Kaigrad. Everything we want is just to finish the story of the mysterious traveler in our dark world, so we put our efforts to the coming DLC. Unfortunately, our lack of experience and our desire to make our product as good as it's even possible are slowing down the development process. Eventually, we were so occupied with all of it, that we had not been updating the main game for the last 3 months already. We are really sorry for this delay and we are even ready to pay our lives to get your pardon. Still, we finally start fixing it out with fixing some major bugs you were reporting for multiple times.

Changelog

BUG FIXES:

Fixed color change restorage after loading a game with one

"The Soulless Coast" achievement is now available to reach

Fixed description for some achievements

Fixed some text display errors

TECHNICTIONAL UPGRADES: