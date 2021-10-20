Public Beta Version 20211020



Added another possible prefix and item in Object UPEI2195's inventory. It will appear if things go really well.

The Siberia area is expanding a bit to the north. The trees may hide the path. But, we can cut down the trees.

New pet: Mammoth (It appears in the new area in Siberia. It comes with high ballistic resistance. It has high hp and endurance growth. But it is unable to equip certain items.)

Fixed a localization error in Traditional Chinese.

Fixed a bug that causes pets to sometimes have a customized portrait from another character when they are captured.

在UPEI2195的物品中加入了一个新的可能出现的物品和对应的前缀。它会在事情进展非常顺利时出现。

西伯利亚地区向北扩展。一些树木可能隐藏或阻挡道路，但是你可以把它们砍掉。

新宠物：猛犸，出现在西伯利亚的新区域，自带较高的子弹抗性，较高的生命和耐力成长，但是有些装备无法使用。

修復了一處正體中文中的錯誤。

修复了新捕获的宠物有时可能会有另外一个角色的自定义头像的BUG

Yes, I am making fun of people who whine about "why didn't they ban the mammoth?" regarding the DOTA2 Ti10. Congratulations to the winner. :)