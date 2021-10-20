Public Beta Version 20211020

English
#########Content#####################
Added another possible prefix and item in Object UPEI2195's inventory. It will appear if things go really well.
The Siberia area is expanding a bit to the north. The trees may hide the path. But, we can cut down the trees.
New pet: Mammoth (It appears in the new area in Siberia. It comes with high ballistic resistance. It has high hp and endurance growth. But it is unable to equip certain items.)
#########DEBUG#####################
Fixed a localization error in Traditional Chinese.
Fixed a bug that causes pets to sometimes have a customized portrait from another character when they are captured.
简体中文
#########Content#####################
在UPEI2195的物品中加入了一个新的可能出现的物品和对应的前缀。它会在事情进展非常顺利时出现。
西伯利亚地区向北扩展。一些树木可能隐藏或阻挡道路，但是你可以把它们砍掉。
新宠物：猛犸，出现在西伯利亚的新区域，自带较高的子弹抗性，较高的生命和耐力成长，但是有些装备无法使用。
#########DEBUG#####################
修復了一處正體中文中的錯誤。
修复了新捕获的宠物有时可能会有另外一个角色的自定义头像的BUG
Yes, I am making fun of people who whine about "why didn't they ban the mammoth?" regarding the DOTA2 Ti10. Congratulations to the winner. :)
Changed files in this update