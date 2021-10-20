 Skip to content

Mars Horizon update for 20 October 2021

Mars Horizon 🚀 Let's play with the devs and Eirawave 👩‍🚀

Expanded Horizons Update Livestream

This stream is part of Digital Tabletop Fest - Check the full line up of events here.

Lead a major space agency as you guide humanity to Mars in this strategy simulation game. Construct a base, design and build rockets, conduct missions throughout the Solar System, and write your own history of Space exploration.

Join Auroch Digital as we show off our Expanded Horizons update which came out earlier this year. Streamer eirawave, Principal Programmer, Stefan Richings, and Allie, our Community and Marketing Executive start their own agency. Chaos ensues.

Eirawave worked on designing our new logo, and is an art and variety streamer. They’re a big space fan and have appeared on our channels in the past, so you might recognise them! Stefan worked on Mars Horizon since before the alpha, some of his biggest work was coding the tooltips system, the tutorial system, the research tree, and the narrative events.

Please note, this stream is pre-recorded.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/765810/Mars_Horizon/

