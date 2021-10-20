PATCH NOTES

####update content####

1.Added three input schemes to choose from to meet the key preferences of different players.(feature button is in the upper right corner of the Ark room)

2. Optimized the underlying logic of the input system

3. Adjust the volume of some voices

4. Optimize some Hscene performance

5. Add "Hscene skip" function

6. Looking back Hscene in Gallery will not force end after "shooting"

7. Adjusted to be able to run in the background

8. Attempt to fix some problems with a small probability

The game has been released for almost a week, thank you very much for your support!

We have carried out more functional updates that everyone cares about. We'll do our best to make the game better and give you a wonderful time.