 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Ark Mobius update for 20 October 2021

PATCH NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 7567925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

####update content####

1.Added three input schemes to choose from to meet the key preferences of different players.(feature button is in the upper right corner of the Ark room)

2. Optimized the underlying logic of the input system

3. Adjust the volume of some voices

4. Optimize some Hscene performance

5. Add "Hscene skip" function

6. Looking back Hscene in Gallery will not force end after "shooting"

7. Adjusted to be able to run in the background

8. Attempt to fix some problems with a small probability

The game has been released for almost a week, thank you very much for your support!

We have carried out more functional updates that everyone cares about. We'll do our best to make the game better and give you a wonderful time.

Changed files in this update

Ark Mobius Content Depot 1594091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.