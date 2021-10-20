Munin and Hugin, Live in Concert!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_Last week Munin and Hugin arrived to play their biggest stage yet, the Grand Tournament. Their band, Ravenqueen has already sold out the arena wielding their Bows and Scythes. Munin is the 54th new Legend to permanently join the roster and Hugin, her sister, is a purchasable Skin.

For those looking forward to a little fright, Brawlhalloween 2021 will begin next week on October 27th. Click here for an early look at the spooky new items that will be the latest additions to our ever expanding crypt of Halloween goodies.

Prove you’re an honorable knight of the OEL by completing all the Week 11 Battle Pass missions. Don’t miss out on the final two weeks of this truly epic Battle Pass Season._

Munin - “The Raven”

Weapons: Scythe, Bow

Stats: 5 Strength, 6 Dexterity, 4 Defense, 7 Speed

“She had merged her music into her fighting style to create a fearsome, versatile martial art.”

Munin enters with 3 new Skins:

Magpie Munin - “Anyone seen Thor's favorite pinky ring?”

Hugin - “Munin brings the rock and Hugin brings the roll.” Hugin has custom lock-in animations and announcer VO!

DJ Hugin - “The master duck jockey throws the best raves in town.”

In last week's update we introduced a new Emojis system so players can communicate on all platforms! Players can use Emojis to communicate after or between matches on the Scoreboard screen and in the Lobby. There are 15 Emojis featuring different Legends with unique expressions and emotions.

Players now can express themselves on all platforms!

The default bindings to use an Emoji are: “]”on keyboard and “RB” on controller. There is a small cooldown timer after consistently using an Emoji.

Saying “GG” after a match will automatically activate the “GG” Emoji for an easy shortcut.

If a player is muted, their Emojis are hidden from the player that muted them.

Since post-game chat was a feature only available on the Steam client and did not exist between platforms, it has been replaced by the Emoji system. It is still available in character select, mid-match for spectators, custom lobbies, matchmaking lobbies, and the main menu for clans on PC and Mac.

There are now options for PC and Mac players to customize their chat visibility between all, friends+clanmates, or no chat.

Looking for your next Ranked 2v2 partner or want to spar against the last opponent you played? Players can now invite other players they just brawled with or against from matchmade games to a lobby!

This can be done from the Scoreboard screen either from the Inspect menu or the Lobby menu in the top-right hub.

Players select what type of lobby to invite other brawlers to, but the type of lobby will not change until the invited player joins.

A notification will appear if the invited player accepts the invitation. Players can accept the invitation from their notifications in the Lobby menu or Main Menu.

Players can also invite their opponent even if they are not on their friends list.

The fall of the Order of the Exalted Lion has spread through Valhalla! Don’t miss the last week of this truly epic Battle Pass season, featuring:

85 tiers of new exclusive rewards, including the Octavius Mordex Progression Skin and Spellbreaker Diana Epic Skin.

A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.

Skins for Azoth, Cross, and Queen Nai.

The option to purchase the Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like the Fall of the Lions Progression Podium.

All players having access to all the Weekly Missions!

An exclusive Battle Pass Title Reward!

Two Battle Pass Maps for Free-for-All and 1v1 queues.

A new Brawl of the Week - Siege of Lions!

For any completionist out there, a special Avatar awaits you if you complete all 85 tiers.

Players can unlock over 100 new rewards during the Fall of the Lions Battle Pass season, so grab your favorite Legend and start brawling. Players can also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active. For more information, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.



Three is the magic number for Betrayal! Queue up against 2 other Players in a 3 minute FFA game. Score 2 points for KOing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. Can you survive the ever shifting alliances and score the most points at the end to win?

3 Player FFA

3 minutes

Most points at the end wins!

Become a true warrior Legend with the Shogun Bundle free with Prime Gaming! Unlock four premium rewards:

Koji Legend Unlock

Shogun Koji Skin

Dumbbell Curls Emote

Destiny's Way Bow Skin

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. You can claim your loot here!



The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Lord Vraxx, Jhala, Kor, Zariel, Koji, Mako, Reno, Mirage, and Lin Fei.