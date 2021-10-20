Alpha 2.3 - Return!

As we reach 20th October, my exams are over and the game's development continues.

So, what did we accomplish?

The game store page is now in 10 different languages!

Added a FPS counter.

Added a VSync setting.

Tweaked the hitboxes of the notes to be tighter.

Made the Master level AI harder to beat.

Added some slice-of-life input features.

Have hypothesized the solution to the key ghosting.

Added some drum beat music to the end screen.

Improved the theme song.

The off-tune system of the song seems to be a design issue, this will soon be fixed once we have completed work on the level editor (which also means that there will soon be custom song functionality).

Also, the issue regarding the key ghosting, aka, notes not registering, it was a technical issue linked to lag. I have added the ability to disable the vsync, this could help. If its still occuring, then i suggest going into windowed mode and decreasing the window size. If the problem still persists, then let us know.

Thank you all for supporting us during this tense exam month, your support means alot! :D