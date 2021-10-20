 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Rhythm Brawl update for 20 October 2021

Alpha 2.3 - Return!

Share · View all patches · Build 7567656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we reach 20th October, my exams are over and the game's development continues.

So, what did we accomplish?

  • The game store page is now in 10 different languages!
  • Added a FPS counter.
  • Added a VSync setting.
  • Tweaked the hitboxes of the notes to be tighter.
  • Made the Master level AI harder to beat.
  • Added some slice-of-life input features.
  • Have hypothesized the solution to the key ghosting.
  • Added some drum beat music to the end screen.
  • Improved the theme song.

The off-tune system of the song seems to be a design issue, this will soon be fixed once we have completed work on the level editor (which also means that there will soon be custom song functionality).

Also, the issue regarding the key ghosting, aka, notes not registering, it was a technical issue linked to lag. I have added the ability to disable the vsync, this could help. If its still occuring, then i suggest going into windowed mode and decreasing the window size. If the problem still persists, then let us know.

Thank you all for supporting us during this tense exam month, your support means alot! :D

Changed files in this update

Rhythm Brawl Windows Depot 1729901
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Mac Depot 1729902
  • Loading history…
Rhythm Brawl Linux Depot 1729903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.