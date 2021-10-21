New mode: Arena!

We’re proud to present to you a new game mode: ARENA! In this challenge, you will have to create a new deck using only a random set of cards and use it to defeat as many players as you can before you suffer three losses. The more fights you win, the more handsome your reward will be. If you are able to win in 9 fights, you’ll get the ultimate prize - the World Devourer Scroll.

Ah, yes, the prizes… Do you feel sometimes frustrated that you can’t keep a powerful card that you’ve found in the Arena? In Echo of Combats, it is possible! After 6 wins (the Minotaur Scroll), you’ll be able to choose a card from your Arena deck and add it to your collection! The more wins you have, the higher the rarity of the cards you can keep is. Champions of the Arena get an opportunity to keep even legendary cards.

To celebrate a new game mode, each player will receive a free Arena ticket! We've also fixed the Discord button, so that you could easily join our Echo of Combats channel!

Good luck on the Arena, fighters!