Share · View all patches · Build 7567635 · Last edited 20 October 2021 – 16:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey youtubers,

Today we are introducing the first update to Youtubers Life 2, featuring the following fix:

Fixed a bug where the mouse stopped working after going to the AFK Bar on Sunday, day 7

We hope that it improves your game experience! And, of course, don't hesitate to contact us via Steam discussions and our Discord server.

Thank you for playing and let's record your next video!