Blaston Cyber Cup by DivergentMedia - October 30-31

It's time to showcase your Blaston skills in the next big tournament!

We're happy to announce the next big Blaston tournament, presenting the Blaston Cyber Cup! This is a single elimination bracket hosted by DivergentMedia on the weekend of October 30th-31st, and features a prize pool starting at $300! Sign up now to secure your spot in the tournament: [https://matcherino.com/tournaments/58776/](Blaston Cyber Cup on Matcherino)

Prize Pool starting at $300 you ask? Yes! The Prize Pool will continue to grow with the help of community crowdfunding through Matcherino. To help make the Prize Pool bigger, go to the tournament page and press the Contribute button!

The tournament will of course be broadcasted on Twitch by DivergentMedia, featuring casters from the community! Make sure to follow and join their Discord to stay updated on the tournament: