The House of Sin team would like to thank you for your support throughout the playtest sessions.

For those of you who made in-game purchases, the equivalent in gems will be refunded in the main game, based on your Steam ID (17 digits), after release.

Stay tuned and follow our page for updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697400/House_of_Sin/

See you again soon!

The House of Sin team